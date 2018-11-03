Could Megan Fox Be Joining Star Trek?

Did Star Trek just find its newest star in Megan Fox?

Some cryptic social media posts have raised that exact question. It began with Fox sharing an Instagram story. The post revealed Fox on a set with Star Trek movie star John Cho. Fox layered the Star Trek: The Next Generation logo over the image and tagged official Star Trek social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A fan brought the post to the attention of the official Star Trek Twitter account. The Star Trek account retweeted it with half-smiling emoji face, adding fuel to the speculative fire. Take a look below.

So could Fox actually be involved in a Star Trek project? Fox is one of Paramount Pictures‘ favorite blockbuster film actresses, having starred in the studio’s Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchises.

Then again, this could all just be a bit of fun. Fox could have layered the Star Trek logo onto the Instagram story as a joke about her being with Cho, and the Star Trek social media account could have retweeted it to play along. It is worth noting that the account that retweeted the image is a CBS account and not the main Twitter account of Paramount’s Star Trek movies.

The set in the image is also very clearly not a Star Trek movie set. It looks more like they’re filming some sort of announcement or featurette that involves the actors talking to each other or directly into the camera. That announcement may have to do with Star Trek (Finally some official news on what’s going on with Star Trek 4? John Cho’s Sulu getting the spinoff he’s always wanted?), but there’s no indication of that from the image, which shows a pretty generic set (EDIT: On closer inspection, there does appear to be a Star Trek universe starship on the table in front of Fox and Cho).

With the Star Trek films currently in a state of flux, we wouldn’t rule anything out, but we also wouldn’t get too excited until we hear something official from Fox or the studio.

Star Trek 4 was on pace to begin filming in early 2019, but the departure of star Chris Pine over contract disputes has put the film’s future in question.

Would you like to see Megan Fox join the Star Trek franchise? Let us know in the comments!

The first three Kelvin timeline Star Trek movies — Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond — are all available now on home media. Star Trek 4 still does not have a release date, but was expected to begin filming in early 2019.

[H/T] The Mary Sue