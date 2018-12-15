‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Chris McQuarrie Wants to Direct a ‘Star Trek’ Movie

Mission: Impossible director Chris McQuarrie would really like to get his hands on a Star Trek movie.

In an interview with Forbes, McQuarrie made clear that he hasn’t any discussions about directing a Star Trek, but that it’s something he’d love to do if given the chance.

“Star Trek is another one of those doors I mentioned, if that door opened I would gladly go through it,” McQuarrie said. “I am a huge fan of Star Trek. I grew up on Star Trek, The Wrath of Khan is one of my favorite movies of all time, but we haven’t really talked about it because we’ve been so busy with the work in front of us. We went from Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation right into Fallout so we were working on those back to back and there was Jack Reacher in there as well. I’ve never really formalized any of these relationships; Tom and I never really have any kind of formalized partnership. We just keep talking about movies and then eventually make them.”

You may think that someone known for incredible stunts and set pieces like McQuarrie would be all about the action and space battles, but his comments back in October show that he’d actually be more interested in returning the franchise to its roots.

“I feel like Star Trek is kind of… it’s gone away from what the tenets of the series were about, which was kind of the hope and the promise and the science,” McQuarrie said at a screening of Mission: Impossible – Fallout. “It’s simple math, you know what you have to do with Star Trek? You have to make Star Trek for a domestic audience. Star Trek does better domestically than it does internationally, so I would come to Star Trek, and go, ‘Realistically, how much money should I make this Star Trek movie for?’ And you’d give me a budget, and I’d go off and make the movie. That’s what I would do. You look at any movie like that, if you just be honest with yourself about the economics, it’s just a very real part of doing that.”

McQuarrie almost had his chance to work on Star Trek around 2005, after the cancellation of Star Trek: Enterprise. McQuarrie was involved with Star Trek: Federation, the undeveloped Star Trek television series produced by Bryan Signer that was ultimately scrapped when JJ Abrams was brought on board to reboot the film series. Somewhat ironically, Abrams has a hand in producing the Mission: Impossible films through his company Bad Robot, so if McQuarrie really wants to push for his shot at Star Trek he at least knows who to talk to.

