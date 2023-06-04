Star Trek Movies Are Finally All Streaming In One Place

Every Star Trek movie is streaming in the same place as of June 2023. The original 10 Star Trek movies have returned to Paramount+, joining the Kelvin Timeline Star Trek films starring Chris Pine. That makes Paramount+ the exclusive home of the Star Trek film franchise, at least for the time being, as well as the exclusive streaming home of every episode of Star Trek television. It's unclear how long this will last though, as Star Trek's movies seem to be one of those franchises that movies from one streaming library to another frequently, possibly owing to deals that predate Paramount+'s existence.

Paramount Home Entertainment released a box set of the first six Star Trek movies restored and in 4k for the first time in 2022. It also put these new editions of the films out on standard Blu-ray and video-on-demand. Paramount followed that up earlier in 2023 with the release of a box set bringing the four Star Trek: The Next Generation films to 4k, with a new restoration, for the first time. The Star Trek Kelvin Timeline movies are also available in 4k UHD individually or as a box set.

In 2021, ComicBook.com spoke to Rod Roddenberry, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry's son and Roddenberry Entertainment's CEO, about the impact of the original Star Trek movies, specifically the three that comprise the informal "Genesis Trilogy." He said, "I don't know if this is what you're expecting, but I think the original series did a great job of showing a crew that was a family, but it still was a Kirk, Spock, and DeForest Kelley, and Bones with, I hate to call them supporting cast, but almost supporting cast with the show, George and Walter."

Roddenberry continued, "The movies brought that family together. The movies gave life and purpose and cohesion to all of those characters, and you get to see them interact more and come together and work together, not just as a crew, but as a group of people who loved each other and cared for one another. And I think, as you just said, II, III, and IV, and of course the first one, but II, III, and IV really did a phenomenal job of dealing with that. And how they dealt with the loss of Spock. And then he comes back, but how does he now fit back into the family? I think you nail it with that question. And I think that is a great sort of a three-part version of Star Trek, which just shows the love between them."

