Star Trek: Two More Live-Action Series In the Works

Two more live-action Star Trek shows are in the works. Speaking to a group of reporters at the TCA press tour (via TrekCore), Alex Kurtzman, the producer in charge of the Star Trek television franchise, confirmed that “There are two more live-action shows that haven’t been announced yet.” This came after fellow Star Trek producer Heather Kadin offered an update on the already announced slate of upcoming projects, saying “[Section 31 is] in active development. So that’s obviously a huge priority; Michelle [Yeoh’s] character [Georgiou] is so unique, and you’ve never seen that before. Again, it has to fall under the guise of, ‘is this [show] a unique space we haven’t explored yet? And then also, the animated shows [Lower Decks and the untitled Nickelodeon project] are also really going to provide that too. For someone like me, who gets to work on these shows — and then two nights a week, go watch a cut of Lower Decks — it’s a blast. So I hope we continue to find those new avenues.”

The producers did not offer any clues about what these two unannounced shows are, fans are likely hoping that one of them will feature Anson Mount’s Captain Pike, Ethan Peck’s Spock, and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One, the Enterprise crew that debuted in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. Mount spoke about what such a show could bring to the franchise during an interview with ComicBook.com in 2019.

“I think that to do a retro Enterprise show, it almost wants to be episodic, big idea of the week kind of thing,” Mount said. “Not that there can’t be character development. There was in the original. But yeah, it just feels to me like it would fit well into a more of an episodic structure, like the original and like The Next Generation.”

As for the other show, for years there’s been rumors about Starfleet Academy series developed by Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, the duo who adapted Marvel’s Runaways to television. No one involved in the production of Star Trek has ever confirmed that such a project has been considered, but the supposed project seems to resurface every so often as part of larger reports and rumors.

This news comes shortly ahead of the premiere of Star Trek: Picard, which will be the second new series (not counting Star Trek: Short Treks) to debut since Kurtzman took the reins of Star Trek. The show has already been renewed for a second season.