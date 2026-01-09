Star Trek’s New TV Show Continues a Major Rotten Tomatoes Trend (Only 1 Series Ever Failed at It)

Throughout the decades, Paramount has created countless television series and movies that have shown new sides of the Federation and the Starship Enterprise. While the entertainment studio recently went through a merger with the company Skydance, this fusion isn’t stopping Star Trek from releasing new projects. While 2026 is set to release a new series that will focus on a different section of Starfleet, this upcoming show is one that has had some controversy surrounding it before episode one lands. Despite some negative takes, the next venture into the Federation is continuing a big Rotten Tomatoes trend for Star Trek.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy currently sits at 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, with the majority of critics speaking positively of the series before the premiere episode. Throughout Star Trek’s history, nearly every property that has been a part of the franchise has scored a “fresh” rating on the review site. Series like the original Star Trek, Star Trek: Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and more have all received glowing reviews, but this didn’t mean that every show was guaranteed for greatness. Star Trek: Enterprise, the 2001 series starring Scott Bakula, which focused on the first Enterprise, is the only series in the franchise to score a “Rotten” score with 56%.

What Did We Think of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy?

When it comes to our own review of the new Star Trek series set to land on Paramount+, we here at ComicBook.com also scored the show with a rating that would put it in the “fresh” category on Rotten Tomatoes. Scoring the series with a “3.5,” we went into detail regarding the similarities between Starfleet Academy and the Harry Potter franchise, also noting that it might not be for everyone. For newcomers and classic Star Trek fans alike, there are various pros and cons for the upcoming Paramount+ release, and here’s how we wrapped our review that landed earlier this week:

“If you like Kurtzman-era Star Trek, you’ll like it, but there’s enough here for the older heads if you persist and keep an open mind. None of this is contradictory to the will of Roddenberry or the protected ideal of Star Trek, after all. And the opportunity to see Starfleet crew members before they’re hammered into shape is an interesting enough one to carry things forward for Starfleet Academy.”

While Starfleet Academy might be a controversial new take on the Federation, a more traditional series that fans have fallen in love with is set to return this year. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to return in 2026 with its fourth and final season, once again bringing science fiction fans to the deck of Captain Pike and his crew. While a specific release date has yet to be revealed for the show’s return, plenty of Star Trek fans are counting down the days to visit strange new worlds one last time.

