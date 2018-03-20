‘Star Trek Online’ Custom Starship 3D Printing Is Now Live

Star Trek Online players can now take their Starfleet vessels offline thanks to a partnership with Mixed Dimensions.

Announced earlier this month, the 3D printing program is now live. Here’s the program’s pricing structure:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Collectible Version Base Price: $350 Captains can commission one of the company’s master artists to hand-paint a premium, full-colored resin model of their starship, which includes detailed shading. Exceptional artistry and focus is placed on each individual ship.

Single Color Version Base Price: $225 Players can order a 3D-printed model of their starship, painted in either gold, silver, bronze or black. The model is polished, finished and ready for display. Primer Version

Base price: $200 Model painters and hobbyists can order a primed model of their favorite starship, coated in a base layer of primer and ready to be painted.



Each customized starship is individually crafted and hand-painted, and so they will be created in batches of 100 units at a time. When players place their order with Mixed Dimensions, they will be notified of the estimated time it will take to create and deliver their starship. Players will also receive photo updates of their ships in real time, notifying them when their collectibles have been printed and painted. Certain starships will be unavailable for this program.

For those who don’t have access to the PC version of Star Trek Online, Mixed Dimensions will offer completed models, replicating 20 of the game’s most popular starships.

Shipping is available in most of North America, the European Union, Australia, Brazil and several other territories.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game where players can pioneer their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, become a Klingon Warrior and champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy, or rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird. In Star Trek Online, players have the opportunity to visit iconic locations from the popular Star Trek universe, reach out to unexplored star systems and make contact with new alien species. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.