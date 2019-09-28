Star Trek Online Players Held an In-Game Vigil for Aron Eisenberg

Yesterday, news broke that Star Trek: Deep Space Nine actor Aron Eisenberg had died at the age of 50. Fans and members of the Star Trek family shared their remembrances of Eisenberg on social media. Star Trek Online players took it a step further, holding an in-game vigil for Eisenberg. Players assembled in Quark’s bar on the Deep Space Nine space station in the game. They lit up torches to create the feel of a candlelight vigil in Eisenberg’s honor. Together, they hoped to help guide Nog to the Divine Treasury, as is Ferengi spiritual tradition in the Star Trek universe.

Some took to the game’s subreddit to share their thoughts in Eisenberg’s honor. “Aron Eisenberg will sorely be missed,” wrote Redditor omega173. “Ds9 would have never been the same without him. And His reprisal as Nog in Star Trek online added a much needed boost not only to the Starfleet Tutorial but the iconian Arc as well. Before they added Nog as the captain of the chimera to the Tutorial it always felt like the story started on a boring note. Aron Eisenberg took the role as Nog both in Ds9 and in Sto and made it his own. Rip Aron Eisenberg. 🕯️🖖🏻”

Eisenberg provided the voice for Nog in Star Trek Online. The game takes place 35 years after the finale of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Nog, the first Ferengi to serve in Starfleet, had by then been promoted to the rank of captain. Eisenberg returned to voice the character in the game again in the 2018 Deep Space Nine-themed expansion Victory is Life.

Eisenberg’s wife, Malissa Longo, broke the news of his death via Facebook. Malissa Longo, broke the news on Facebook. “It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today,” Longo wrote. “He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth. He was so driven to put the best he had into whatever work was put before him. He lived his life with such vigor and passion. He was like a breath of fresh air, because I knew I would always hear the truth from him. Even if I didn’t want to hear it and even if the truth was inconvenient. He made me (and still makes me) want to be the best human I can possibly be, because he always strove to be the best human he could be. His resilience and willingness to learn was and is an inspiration. We didn’t officially announce that we had eloped on December 28th, 2018. We were hoping to have a big shindig in celebration of our nuptials, but had to wait to save up the money. While, our marriage, on paper, was a short one. Our hearts had been married for far longer. I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other. Five years felt like a lifetime, in the best possible ways. There will never be another light like Aron’s. The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally. At the moment I’m not sure how to do life without him… He is and always will be My California.”

The cause of Eisenberg’s death has not been revealed. He’s survived by his wife, his mother, and his two sons.