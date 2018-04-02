‘Star Trek Online’ First Contact Day Event Announced

Star Trek Online players should prepare to celebrate one of the most important days in Earth’s history, First Contact Day.

In the Star Trek universe, First Contact Day is observed on April 5th to commemorate the first meeting between Vulcans and Humans on Earth. Star Trek Online will celebrate First Contact Day by holding a reenactment event at the Zefram Cochrane Memorial and Historical Museum from April 5th at 8 am PT to April 12th at 10 am PT.

The event will be available across platforms, meaning players can partake via PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4.

Players can also visit Bozeman, Montana, where Cochrane launched the first Human warp-capable ship, the Phoenix, and construct their own replica of the ship.

Here’s the official description of the event from systems design Robert Hrouda:

“Captains who participate will search the area for useful parts, just like Cochrane scavenged the pieces for the Phoenix. Using these parts in conjunction with a basic hull assembly, captains will make their own model of the Phoenix by combining engines, hull, and stabilizer parts found in various bits and pieces scattered about the re-creation of the historical settlement. Under the shadow of Zefram Cochrane’s statue, try to get the best parts possible, because the engines will make your model go faster, hull will allow it to survive longer, and stabilizers will keep it going at a better angle of launch.

Once captains have had a few minutes to collect their parts, they’ll return to their unfinished models and use leftover pieces to improve on the pieces they’ve assembled. After that, everyone will assemble at the missile silo to launch the models. Whoever’s model reaches the highest altitude will be declared the winner of that launch and the honorary student of Cochrane.

Captains of level 10 and above may participate in this event—even captains from the Klingon Defense Force and Romulan Republic are welcome to join these festivities, as a celebration of diversity and the meeting of different species.”

Special rewards are available to those who participate in the First Contact Day festivities. Completing the event will score players a special Zefram Cochrane Memorial Hologram Voucher. Four Holograms can earn them a special event prize box which includes Bozeman Hyper-Impulse Engines and a Phoenix Holo Emitter, which will make a starship look like the famous Phoenix.

Star Trek Online is available now for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.