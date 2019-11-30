Is Star Trek: Picard Teasing a New Enterprise?

Star Trek: Picard is going to voyage into the future of the Star Trek universe with Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s Jean-Luc Picard. We know that by the time Picard begins the former Enterprise captain has retired from Starfleet. Thanks to the new Star Trek: Picard prequel comic, Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1, we know that Picard took command of a different starship during his time as a Starfleet admiral. We also know that someone else is in command of the Enterprise. But could Star Trek: Picard introduce a new iteration of the iconic ship? Spoilers for Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1 by Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson, and Angel Hernandez follow.

We know from Countdown that Adm. Jean-Luc Picard commands the USS Verity. This ship is inspired by the Odyssey-class vessels from video game Star Trek Online. That game takes place in one version of Star Trek‘s future.

That version of the future follows the one established by Star Trek: Countdown, the comic book prequel to 2009’s Star Trek movie, in establishing that Data, resurrected in B-4’s body by Geordi La Forge, takes command of the Enterprise-E after Picard steps down as the ship’s captain. In Star Trek Online, the Enterprise-E is destroyed in the year 2408 in battle with Species 8472 in fluidic space.

After the loss of the Enterprise-E, Starfleet commissions a new Starfleet flagship be built. This is the Enterprise-F, which is an Odyssey-class vessel like the Verity.

That Admiral Picard is commanding an Odyssey-class vessel in the Picard prequel seems to be a nod to the Enterprise-F. Could it also be setting up the introduction of the actual Enterprise-F into Star Trek canon? We know that Odyssey-class vessels now exist. We don’t know which version of the Enterprise is in commission at the time that the prequel comic is taking place, though Picard and La Forge‘s familiar tone in discussing the ship suggests it is the Enterprise-E. But the existence of Odyseey-class vessels makes it possible for Star Trek: Picard to introduce the Enterprise-F, if not as the Enterprise in commission during this prequel, then possible as a new Enterprise introduced sometime during the events of Star Trek: Picard.

Do you think we’ll see a new Enterprise introduced in Star Trek: Picard? Let us know what you think about it in the comments. Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1 is on sale now. Star Trek: Picard premiers on CBS All Access on January 23rd.