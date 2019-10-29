French Star Trek Fan Presents Patrick Stewart With Real Chateau Picard Wine

Patrick Stewart is a British actor who played a French captain in Star Trek: The Next Generation. There seem to be plenty of French fans who have taken Stewart as one of their own. Stewart received a warm welcome when he appeared on the Star Trek: Picard panel at Comic Con Paris. During the Q&A part of the panel, a French fan asked if Stewart had ever tasted “the real Chateau Picard” wine from “the region of Bordeaux.” Stewart revealed that he had not. The fan then presented Stewart with a bottle of authentic Chateau Picard wine from the vineyard in Bordeaux.

Stewart went on to say that, “There is a chateau in [Star Trek: Picard] and it is an authentic French chateau. The Chateau Picard is authentically French.” He also said that they “never filmed a moment, sadly,” where they drank the wine, but “maybe we will in time to come. If you’re really nice to us…”

In July, CBS Consumer Products announced an officially licensed Chateau Picard wine. It is a 2016 Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois from the Bordeaux region of France. The wine is part of Wine That Rocks’ Star Trek collection. Wine That Rocks teamed with the actual Chateau Picard vineyard on the wine. The 2016 Chateau Picard Bordeaux is an 85% Cabernet Sauvignon and 15% Merlot blend. It’s described as being “subtly smoky and spicy with a bright, fresh, clean-tasting style.” The wine spends 14 months in oak, 70% seasoned and 30% new.

“Star Trek Wines has brought out the true passions of our entire team. It was a unique opportunity to work with award-winning winemakers and the CBS Consumer Products team to create a collection with authentic stories,” said Wines That Rock’s President Howard Jackowitz when the company announced the wine. “Our goal has been to produce small batch, limited-edition, collectible wines that we as fans want to own. This is what we are all about – creating a product that is genuine with a great story behind it. Live long and prosper!”

CBS Consumer Products is also introducing a line of Chateau Picard merchandise. It includes apparel such as T-shirts and accessories like wine glasses.

The Chateau Picard owned by Jean-Luc Picard’s family in Star Trek is located in the La Barre region rather than Bordeaux. As Star Trek: Picard begins, Picard has retired to his family vineyard after leaving his Starfleet career behind.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard premieres January 23, 2020, on CBS All Access.