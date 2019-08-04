Star Trek: Picard to Be Scored By Discovery’s Jeff Russo

Star Trek: Discovery composer Jeff Russo will continue to score the Star Trek universe in Star Trek: Picard. According to Film Music Reporter, Russo has signed on to lend his talents to the upcoming CBS All Access Series. “Proverbial cat/bag scenario… I am so thrilled about this show, it’s insane..,” Russo tweeted when the news broke. In addition to scoring the first two seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Russo also scored all three seasons of FX’s Legion and the first season of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy.

Lakeshore Records released Russo’s soundtrack for the first season of Star Trek: Discovery in two parts then collected it for a vinyl release. The company more recently released Russo’s score for Discovery‘s second season. “Star Trek: Discovery continues to be a source of incredible musical inspiration for me,” Russo said. “This season’s swashbuckling has allowed the music to shine and grow in ways that I didn’t expect.”

Russo has spoken before about his approach to scoring Star Trek. “One of the things I don’t like to do is that I don’t like to necessarily score the action,” Russo said. “I like to score what a character is feeling more than what a character is doing. In order to do that with this show, it was really trying to focus on the character work and the interpersonal relationships between these characters. That was kind of new for Star Trek in focusing on that. And we talked a lot about that at the beginning of the show and how doing that might set it apart slightly from what had been done before.”

Based on the trailer for Star Trek: Picard released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the show sees Picard assembling a crew. The trailer, seen above, revealed Picard going on a mission to protect a mysterious young woman named Dahj (Isa Briones) who shares a connection with him. The ship’s crew includes cast members Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor).

The trailer also revealed that some familiar faces, both friend and foe, will return in the new series. Brent Spiner reprises his role as Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation (or is it B4?). Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan returns as Seven of Nine. The Borg will also play a role in the series. Also, while not featured in the trailer, Comic-Con confirmed the returns of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi.

Are you excited about these Picard prequels? Let us know what you think in the comments. Star Trek: Picard comes to CBS All Access in early 2019.