Star Trek's LeVar Burton Reveals if He's in Picard Season 2

✖

Star Trek: The Next Generation star LeVar Burton will not reprise his role as Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: Picard's second season. Burton has said in the past that he believes he'll appear in Star Trek: Picard eventually. However, he told former Next Generation co-star Whoopi Goldberg (who will reprise her role as Guinan in Picard) during an episode of The View that "I can say unequivocally that I am not doing season two of Picard." Despite that, Burton remains optimistic that Geordi will be back at some point before the series ends its run on the Paramount+ streaming service.

"Here is the thing. I believe it is reasonable—in fact practical—to assume that Picard still knows these people," Burton says. "They're his friends. I think we might see more of his friends. At least I hope we do before this is all over."

Some fans may be disappointed that Geordi won't be in the next season of Picard. On the bright side, it provides Burton with plenty of time for his guest-hosting role on Jeopardy.

When asked about Picard last year, Burton said he'd had some discussions about appearing in the series. "I have suggested to the producers that we find Geordi in a position where he is teaching and passing that knowledge and information on to another generation," he told ET Live. "We'll see. Alex [Kurtzman] and the folks are in charge and they are doing an amazing job. When they call and whatever they want me to do, I'm pretty sure it is going to be spectacular."

His comments then echoed what he told ComicBook.com in 2019. "We have an indication that he became a writer," he said. "I'd like to think that he spent some time if he left space, that he spent some time teaching...He would, coming from the family that he does, want to pass that knowledge and information onto a new generation of engineers, I'm assuming."

We know from Star Trek: Picard novels and comics that La Forge left the Enterprise alongside Picard to help him build a fleet capable of locating the Romulan population endangered by Romulus's sun going supernova (a disaster the Romulans may have caused). La Forge set up shop at the Utopia Planitia Shipyards on Mars and, by chance, wasn't at the station during the First Contact Day attack by rogue synths that destroyed the facility and set Mars' atmosphere on fire.

Do you hope to see LeVar Burton return as Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard's first season is streaming now on Paramount+. Its second season is currently filming to premiere in 2022.