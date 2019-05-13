Star Trek: Picard Series to Stream Globally on Amazon

Incoming Transmission from @SirPatStew! The untitled “#StarTrek” Jean-Luc Picard series will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries+ outside the US & Canada and on CBS All Access in the United States. #primevideo @primevideouk https://t.co/UgxPFcRyaT pic.twitter.com/gzAZBVe0MR — Star Trek (@StarTrek) May 13, 2019

Sir Patrick Stewart is set ot return as his beloved Star Trek: The Next Generation character Jean-Luc Picard in an upcoming new Star Trek series. The show will live on CBS All Access in the United States but will be distributed internationally via Amazon‘s streaming video service.

Amazon will stream the series in more than 200 regions outside of the United States and Canada, with episodes becoming available 24 hours after their US debut. The deal is for multiple years, indicating CBS Television Studios’ hopes that the show will continue for multiple seasons.

CBS All Access has announced plans to expand its reach outside of the United States but seems to have decided that for now, it is wiser to seek other means of international distribution. Star Trek: Discovery, the first original Star Trek series, is distributed worldwide by Netflix. Reports suggest the license fee paid by Netflix covered the cost of the show’s first season.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS to bring the newest edition of the storied Star Trek franchise to our international Amazon Prime Video customers,” said Brad Beale, vice president of worldwide content licensing for Amazon Prime Video. “With the incredible Sir Patrick Stewart returning as the beloved Jean-Luc Picard, we’re excited we can give Trek fans both old and new the opportunity to see him back in action.”

“For 50 years, the Star Trek series have been a global sensation, spanning generations and audiences of all ages,” said Armando Nuñez, president-CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group. “We look forward to working with the team at Amazon Prime Video to bring this next chapter of the incredible Star Trek franchise to its passionate international fan base.”

“There’s only one word that can begin to describe Sir Patrick Stewart as Starship Commander Jean-Luc Picard, and that’s ‘legendary,’” said series executive producer Alex Kurtzman. “We are thrilled beyond measure to have him back in command, bringing the optimistic messages of Star Trek to audiences around the world.”

Kurtzman recently described the series as a psychological character study of Picard in his later years. “The mandate was to make it a more psychological show, a character study about this man in his emeritus years. There are so few shows that allow a significantly older protagonist to be the driver.

“What happens when circumstances have conspired to not give him the happiest of endings?” Kurtzman continued. “Hopefully, it’s a reinforcement of [Star Trek creator Gene] Roddenberry’s vision of optimism. He’s going to have to go through deep valleys to get back to the light.”

What do you think of the new Picard series headed to Amazon for international distribution? Let us know in the comments. The new Picard series is expected to debut in late 2019.

