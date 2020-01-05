New Star Trek: Picard TV Spot Hints at Data’s Fate

A new Star Trek: Picard teaser features new footage and a haunting clue about Data’s fate. The new teaser features lyrics from the song “Blue Skies.” Star Trek fans who saw the film Star Trek: Nemesis may remember that Data sang the Irving Berlin song at Deanna Troi and Will Riker’s wedding reception at the beginning of the film. The film’s ending called back to that moment. Data sacrificed his life to save Capt. Picard. Data’s memories were then downloaded into B-4, Data’s less-sophisticated android “brother” who had been recovered earlier in the film. Upon receiving Data’s memories and files, B-4 began humming bits of “Blue Skies.”

The use of “Blue Skies” in the television spot seems like a deliberate reminder of these moments from Star Trek: Nemesis. Could Data have been “resurrected” in B-4, as depicted in the 2009 comic book Star Trek: Countdown? Fans following the lead up to Star Trek: Picard‘s debut may remember footage with Picard talking about how heavily Data’s sacrifice has weighed on him in the years since. Whatever the TV spot is hinting at, it suggests that fans may want to revisit Star Trek: Nemesis sometime before Star Trek: Picard debuts later this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is the latest piece of the publicity push for Star Trek: Picard. Yesterday, CBS released another TV spot that offered a new and improved look at Data in the series. A new teaser trailer for Picard debuted during NFL football over the weekend, as well as the trailer for “Children of Mars,” the episode of Star Trek: Short Treks that ties into Picard.

Star Trek: Picard continues the story of Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation, but producer Alex Kurtzman has said that this series is a different experience from the series in which Stewart originated the character.

“You know, we feel a tremendous responsibility to the fans who have loved [the Picard character], and Patrick himself, who took a massive leap of faith with us in choosing to come back and play Picard [after] he said he was done forever,” Kurtzman said. “He also said, ‘I want to make sure if I come back, if you loved TNG, you’ll feel we’re honoring it, but this is a very different experience.’ This is really a very different experience. It looks incredibly different, the kind of storytelling is different, but if you’re someone who’s never watched it at all, it’s been built for you to come into it and get to be dropped into this very emotional story about this captain who’s in the late stage of his life and is dealing with the sum total of all his choices.

“It also has an incredible new crew — incredible, to a person, they’re all so wonderful. And we have now started showing it to the studio, and they’re thrilled with it, so that gave us a lot more confidence that we’ve hit the mark. We’ve now watched five episodes with Patrick and he’s thrilled with it too. Because he was so happy with it, it makes us feel like it honored what we promised.”

Star Trek: Picard debuts January 23rd on CBS All Access.