Star Trek: Picard Trailer Teases What’s Still to Come in Season 1

Following Thursday’s series premiere of Star Trek: Picard, CBS All Access released a new trailer teasing what’s still to come in the show’s first season. Star Trek: Picard sees Patrick Stewart returning as Captain Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The new trailer teases that Picard is again a man on a mission. He’s determined to protect Dr. Soji Asha, Dahj’s sister and Data’s “daughter,” from a powerful enemy. To do so, he needs a new crew to help and protect him. It looks like he’ll run into some familiar faces, like Star Trek: Voyager‘s Seven of Nine, along the way. You can watch the trailer below.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Seven of Nine actress Jeri Ryan said the series will show Seven meeting Picard for the first time. “We can’t tell you a lot, but I can tell you that is the first time we meet,” Ryan said. “They know each other by reputation before. So this is the first time they actually meet face-to-face. But beyond what I already said, I can’t tell you much more than that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Critics have been positive on the show’s first few episodes. As a result, Star Trek: Picard is now certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com gave the series a 4 out of 5, calling it “a triumphant return for Patrick Stewart”:

“Despite a few small missteps, the first few episodes of Star Trek: Picard are an engaging return for the titular character. Stewart’s powerful presence is the show’s backbone, but these new characters are endearing in their own right. The story is only getting started, with the first three episodes playing out like a three-act film, but it is simultaneously rewarding for longtime Star Trek fans while also being welcoming for newcomers. Star Trek: Picard looks to be an inspiring return for the titular character and fans new and old will be thrilled to be a part of the adventure.”

The first episode of Star Trek: Picard was full of interesting callbacks and revelations. The episode, titled “Remembrance,” revealed why Picard left Starfleet and offered new information about the backstory of Nero, the villain of 2009’s Star Trek movie.

Are you excited for what’s to come from the first season of Star Trek: Picard? Let us know how you feel in the comments.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Disclaimer: ComicBook.com is owned by ViacomCBS.