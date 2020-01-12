Wil Wheaton to Host Star Trek: Picard After Show

Star Trek: Picard is rapidly approaching and fans are excited to see what the show has in store. The official Star Trek on CBS All-Access account just announced that Wil Wheaton will be along to host The Ready Room after each episode of Picard releases. The Ready Room is a program that provides deep dives into each episode as it premieres. The show began life on Fridays of last year after Star Trek: Discovery released on Thursday. Back then, the show was hosted by Naomi Kyle as she shepherded the guests through conversations about the topics that popped up every week on Discovery. Now, viewers can get up for Wheaton’s unique perspective and enjoyable presence in breaking down all the happenings on Picard’s latest adventure.

This brings things full circle for the Wesley Crusher actor as he wanted to be involved with the show in some capacity. He told a panel at Baltimate Comic Con that he was very excited by the news of Patrick Stewart’s return two years ago.

“So, when they announced the Picard series I got excited for Star Trek in a way that I haven’t been since the last season of Deep Space Nine,” Wheaton began. “I got so excited for it because I love Patrick and I love that character and the Next Gen timeline, which is also the Deep Space Nine timeline, is the timeline that I love the most. It might be cheating a little bit because I was part of that timeline so I’m emotionally invested in it, but I was a fan before I was part of the show, and I am thrilled that we are going to get to see what Picard is doing now. I’m excited about that.”

Fans who might have been expecting another appearance from Crusher in the new show will have to wait and see. But, if anybody asks, the actor is more than willing to help.

“I think it is very unlikely they will ask me to participate in it,” Wheaton explained. “I mean, I think it is just extraordinarily unlikely that will happen. If they did, I would say ‘yes,’ of course. I think all of us would say ‘yes.’ I think all of us if we were given the opportunity to put on the spacesuits again and go work together and bring those characters back, as they would be thirty years later, we would all say ‘yes.’ And I don’t think it’s because we want the work. I don’t think it’s because we need the money. I don’t think it’s because we don’t have other things to do. It’s because we love each other so much and an opportunity, even for a day, to return emotionally to some of the best times of our lives, I think that we would jump at that opportunity.”

Star Trek: Picard premieres on January 23rd on CBS All-Access.