Star Trek Is Getting an Official Podcast Called Prime Directive

CBS today announced Prime Directive: The Official Star Trek Podcast during the Star Trek Universe Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Co-hosted by Tawny Newsome (Brockmire, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$), who will be one of the stars of the CBS All Access animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks from Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty), the podcast will debut this fall.



Prime Directive is said to “take a smart, witty and thoughtful look at all things Trek– both old and new. Offering a high-level discussion of the themes, ideas and characters that resonate across the history of the franchise’s storied universe, episodes will also explore the brand’s 50-plus year legacy and influence in an accessible and inclusive way for dedicated and casual Star Trek fans alike.”



Fans will be able to subscribe or download Prime Directive: The Official Star Trek Podcast via startrek.com as well as Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, or other podcasting apps.



“‘Star Trek’ has always been a touchstone for a larger cultural conversation,” said Veronica Hart, EVP, Global Franchise Management in a press release. “‘Prime Directive’ will continue that legacy by being a launching point for wider discussions of social issues, literature, music, philosophy, popular culture, space exploration, the environment and other topics that spring out of this vast universe.”

Each episode features an in-depth personal interview with a notable guest, coverage of a Star Trek event, or a discussion of a specific topic with one or more guests. Listeners will also be able to hear updates about new projects and take part in a regular quiz segment.



Guests will include the cast and creative teams behind upcoming, current and legacy projects, as well as noted writers, performers, critics, scientists, musicians, historians and scholars – all offering fresh perspectives as the franchise continues to expand with a range of new projects.



The podcast will be co-hosted by Newsome who also co-hosts the popular comedy-meets-culture podcast Yo, Is This Racist? Newsome is a sketch/improv comedian who wrote and performed her work on the Second City Mainstage in Chicago. She also frequently appears playing characters and improvising on podcasts like Comedy Bang! Bang!, Spontaneanation with Paul F. Tompkins, and Hello From the Magic Tavern. Newsome has also appeared on IFC’s Brockmire, Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, The Carmichael Show,” IFC’s Documentary Now and the upcoming sketch and music parody series Sherman’s Showcase. A second host will be announced at a later date.



The podcast will be produced by Gideon Brower, an award-winning radio and podcast journalist and producer. His work is heard on NPR stations across the country on programs including Weekend Edition, The World and Studio 360. In Los Angeles, he is a regular contributor to KCRW and KPCC, and he produces podcast episodes and series for KCRW and the Getty Museum, among others.