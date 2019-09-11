Star Trek: Here’s How to Make Romulan Ale

The Star Trek universe has few spirits as notorious as Romulan ale. The blue drink is illegal in the United Federation of Planets. Nonetheless, it’s coveted by Starfleet officers. Now, thanks to a video from the How to Drink YouTube channel, Star Trek fans can get an idea of what drinking Romulan Ale would be like. In a new video, host Greg breaks down how he put together a Romulan ale recipe that recreates the drink’s distinctive blue coloring. He also ponders why the drink is so coveted. Is it just that good? Is it the fact that it is illegal? Or is it more about being able to handle the strength of the ale?

“This is one that has been requested a ton, and it took me a long time because frankly there’s a lot of pressure on this one,” the video description reads. “Romulan Ale has got to be one of the most iconic ‘Fictional Drinks’ of all time. I’m betting people who have never even seen Star Trek have heard of this one, and if you haven’t, I’m pretending you have. Romulan Ale makes its first appearance in Star Trek 2 the Wrath of Khan when it is gifted to James T. Kirk by Doctor McCoy on the occasion of his birthday. It seems to be powerful stuff. Over the years it’s shown up in just about every Star Trek series since, and it’s always portrayed a bit differently, but there’s a few consistent things about it. It’s blue. It’s strong. It’s illegal in the Federation. It causes a vile hangover.

“There’s a huge question lingering as to why Star Fleet officers seems to covet the stuff: Is it because it’s just so good? Or is it because it’s just so illegal? I make a case here that it’s because it’s illegal, and actually that it’s supposed to be pretty nasty stuff to drink. But where’s the fun in that? “

You can watch the full video above. Here’s the recipes for the alchoholic and non-alchoholic versions of Greg’s Romulan ale:

Romulan Ale

1 oz. -or- 30 ml. Simple Syrup

1 o.z -or- 30 ml. Lime Juice

1 oz. -or- 30 ml. Blue Curaçao

2 oz. -or- 60 ml. Plantation 3 Star

Shake and Strain

Romulan Ginger Ale

.5 oz. -or- 15 ml. Lime JUice

1 oz. -or- 30 ml. Ginger Syrup (more to taste)

2 oz. -or- 60 ml. Butterfly Pea Blossom Tea

Shake and Strain

top with seltzer

Will you be trying Greg’s Romulan ale for yourself? Let us know in the comments.