Star Trek: Scotty Master Series Figure Revealed by QMx

QMx has revealed the latest addition to its Star Trek: The Original Series Master Series line, Lt. Cmdr. Montgomery Scott.

Scott was the “miracle worker” chief engineer aboard the Starship Enterprise, played by James Doohan. QMx has recreated his likeness in a 1:6 scale figure that stands about 12 inches tall.

Here’s the list of features provided by QMx:

Fully Articulated Body: More than 30 points of articulation allows the figure to be displayed in multiple dynamic poses, approximately 30 cm tall.

Realistic Portrait: Faithfully rendered by a top artist, this is a realistic portrait of Scotty with a detailed likeness. Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted.

Starfleet Duty Uniform Tunic: Meticulously researched, this duty uniform tunic matches the pattern, fabric and color of the original costume down to the last stitch. The sleeves are trimmed with accurate and detailed braid insignia.

Starfleet Standard-Issue Black T-Shirt: This regulation black tee is worn under the tunic.

Starfleet Duty Uniform Pants: This faithful replica of the pants worn by the Enterprise crew in Star Trek: TOS features the characteristic bell-shaped leg. Magnets sewn into the pants allow the magnetic phaser and communicator to be worn as they were in the show.

Boots: Using leather-like material cut in the original style of the footwear worn in Star Trek: TOS, these boots zip up on the inside.

Starfleet Delta Insignia Display Base: A custom display base featuring the familiar Star Trek delta symbol will hold up the figure and allow more extreme poses.

