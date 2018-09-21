‘Star Trek: Short Treks’ Miniseries Coming To CBS All Access

If you are ready to boldly go into new Star Trek territory, then the folks at CBS All Access have your back. A new miniseries has been ordered by the service, and it will lead up to the much-awaited return of Star Trek: Discovery next year.

According to CBS, Star Trek: Short Treks will be a stand-alone series comprised of four short stories. It will begin on Thursday, October 4 and run through Star Trek: Discovery‘s hiatus.

So far, story details about the miniseries are being kept quiet, but fans do know the characters starring in each episode. Mary Wiseman (Tilly), Doug Jones (Saru), and Rainn Wilson (Harry Mudd) will make reprise their Star Trek: Discovery roles for the this series. As for the fourth short, it will follow a new character named Craft who is played by Aldis Hodge.

You can check out the synopses and episode titles for each of the four shorts below:

“Runaway” – Thursday, Oct. 4: Onboard the U.S.S. Discovery, Ensign Tilly (Mary Wiseman) encounters an unexpected visitor in need of help. However, this unlikely pair may have more in common than meets the eye. Written by Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman. Directed by Maja Vrvilo.

“Calypso” – Thursday, Nov. 8: After waking up in an unfamiliar sickbay, Craft (Aldis Hodge) finds himself on board a deserted ship, and his only companion and hope for survival is an A.I. computer interface. Teleplay by Michael Chabon. Story by Sean Cochran and Michael Chabon. Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

“The Brightest Star” – Thursday, Dec. 6: Before he was the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, Saru (Doug Jones) lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path. Written by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt. Directed by Douglas Aarniokoski.

“The Escape Artist” – Thursday, Jan. 3: Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson), back to his old tricks of stealing and double-dealing, finds himself in a precarious position aboard a hostile ship – just in time to try out his latest con. Written by Michael McMahan. Directed by Rainn Wilson.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.