‘Star Trek: Short Treks’: “The Brightest Star” Trailer Released

CBS All Access has released the trailer for the next installment of Star Trek: Short Treks, “The Brightest Star.”

The third of four Short Treks, “The Brightest Star” will reveal the origin of Lt. Saru (Doug Jones), the first Kelpien in Starfleet.

You can watch a trailer above and see a new image from the episode below (via EW).

Here’s the synopsis for the episode:

“Before he was the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, Saru (Doug Jones) lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path.”

“The Brightest Star” is written by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt, who wrote the Star Trek: Discovery Season One episode “Into the Forest I Go,” and directed by Douglas Aarniokoski, who directed the Discovery episode titled “Lethe.”.

Star Trek: Short Treks is a series of four short films, each focusing on a different character from the Star Trek universe. They are releasing monthly leading up to Star Trek: Discovery‘s return on January 17, 2019. The first episode, “Runaway,” focused on Ensign Sylvia TIlly (Mary Wiseman). The second episode, “Calypso,” jumped 1,000 years into the future and introduced a new character named Craft (Aldis Hodge). The final episode, releasing January 3rd, is “The Escape Artist,” which will spotlight Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson).

Saru has previously been spotlighted in the Star Trek: Discovery prequel novel Fear Itself. He’ll also headline a new IDW Publishing comic book one-shot titled Star Trek: Discovery: Captain Saru.

The title of that comic book is a reference to Saru’s status as acting captain of the USS DIscovery at the end of Discovery‘s first season. The comic book will take place before Discovery receives a hail from the USS Enterprise and Captian Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) takes command.

Star Trek: Short Treks “The Brightest Star” will debut on CBS All Access on at 9:30 p.m. ET on December 7, 2018.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The season is also now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.