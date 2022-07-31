Star Trek Star Admits To Being Jealous When JJ Abrams Left for Star Wars

Back when Disney first bought Lucasfilm and brought on J.J. Abrams as the director for Star Wars: Episode VII fans were so excited for the future of the galaxy far, far away. While fans were rejoicing, there was one actor who didn't really like it. Simon Pegg, who is a frequent collaborator of Abrams, was coming off of doing two Star Trek films with the director and felt a bit salty about the news. During a new interview with Sirius XM's Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Pegg revealed that he was a bit jealous of the Abrams leaving Star Trek for Star Wars.

"Well it was J.J. Abrams that was doing it…When I found out that JJ Abrams was doing Star Wars," Pegg revealed. "I got an email about it. I was feeling kind of jealous, like 'Oh, dad's leaving us for the other kids.' Because he directed Star Trek. He's gonna fuck off to Star Wars now…that's nice [sarcasm]. But then we had dinner and he said, 'Oh, do you want to come and play a blob fish?' I was like, 'Sure.'"

The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ will be Andor. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

