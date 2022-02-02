Star Trek’s Starfleet Academy Spinoff in the Works for Paramount+

Star Trek is reportedly working on another spinoff for Paramount+ focused on the Starfleet Academy franchise. Deadline reports Star Trek: Starfleet Academy would focus on the college cadets studying to become leaders in the United Federation of Planets upon graduation. Sources said Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout and CBS Studios are developing the project with Absentia co-creator Gaia Violo. Earlier today, Nicole Clemens, President of Original Scripted Series at Paramount+, confirmed during the streamer’s TCA presentation that they are “still in development on Section 31,” which is the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, the former Terran Emperor in the Mirror Universe.

Later during the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds panel, Kurtzman confirmed that the Star Trek Universe will continue to see growth and new series added to the Paramount+ lineup. “We have to think several years out,” Kurtzman said. “We’re thinking about knowing we’ll want new shows on the air two or three years from now so we have to start planning those now. There’s a bunch of things in development now that are starting to take shape and we’re super excited about it.” While Kurtzman revealed “there is another one” besides the upcoming Star Trek: Section 31, he remained “tight lipped” regarding what the series will be.

“I think we have some fantastic offerings in our slate and I think you may see a few more very curated editions coming,” Clemens teased. Kurtzman has teased a Starfleet Academy series in the past, most recently on Star Trek Day last year. “I know there’s been a lot of conversation about Starfleet Academy, which we are very excited about,” he said.

Star Trek: Picard co-creator Akiva Goldsman recently shared his idea for an anthology series focusing on classic Star Trek characters. “There’s something that I like, which I think Robert Kirkman is doing right now with The Walking Dead, which is a kind of… I’ll call it Tales Of The Federation, where you would just do one-offs, right?” he told SFX. “So you could bring George Takei back for an hour, and do a show about Sulu as an older man, or find Jonathan Archer having now retired from his Enterprise and being on Earth, just do these certain really interesting ones.”

So far, there are five Star Trek series set to stream on Paramount+ in 2022: the currently-running Star Trek: Prodigy; Star Trek: Discovery, set to return next week; Star Trek: Picard returns in March; Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in May, and more Star Trek: Lower Decks scheduled for later in the year.

