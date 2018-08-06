‘Star Trek’ Stars React to Patrick Stewart’s Return

Patrick Stewart shocked Star Trek fans everywhere over the weekend we made a surprise appearance at Star Trek Las Vegas to officially announce that he is returning to Star Trek as Jean-Luc Picard in a brand new Star Trek series on CBS All Access.

Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman introduced Stewart on stage and at the same time Stewart released a statement via social media on his return:

“I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course,” Stewart wrote. “It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.

“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership. I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

Fans were as stunned and excited as you might expect by the announcement, and so were many actors from Star Trek‘s past and present. Here we’ve rounded up some of the best reactions from members of the Star Trek family. Keep reading and let us know what you think in the comments!

Captain Kirk Approves

Star Trek’s original leading man, William Shatner, was quick to offer Stewart his congratulations on the return of Picard.

Shatner and Stewart previously shared the screen as Captains Kirk and Picard respectively in the 1996 movie Star Trek: Generations.

It’s wonderful news! Congratulations my friend! https://t.co/cSzp8npEjg — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 5, 2018

Number One

Picard’s trusted “Number One,” the Star Trek actor and director Jonathan Frakes, looked on from backstage as Stewart made his announcement at Star Trek Las Vegas. LeVar Burton was also there with Frakes.

Here are the photo and statement shared by Frakes.

So glad I witnessed this extraordinary moment ?? pic.twitter.com/Z5F4XmQBW6 — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) August 5, 2018

Wil Wheaton Fanboys Out

Star Trek: The Next Generation star Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher, went full-on fanboy upon hearing the news that Picard would be back.

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG OM https://t.co/b81qPhktMd — Wil ‘this account mocks fascists’ Wheaton (@wilw) August 4, 2018

Doctor’s Approval

Gates McFadden, who played Dr. Beverly Crusher on Star Trek: The Next Generation, added her voice to those cheering Stewart’s comeback, calling it “wonderful news.”

Sonequa Martin-Green is Thrilled

Star Trek: Discovery lead Sonequa Martin-Green said that she was thrilled to hear about Stewart’s return to Star Trek.

Anson Mount, Little Girl

Anson Mount, the lifelong Star Trek fan who will play Captain Christopher Pike in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, had a fairly visceral reaction.

I just screamed like a little girl. https://t.co/ULT8vyWglm — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) August 4, 2018

Wilson Cruz Screams

Wilson Cruz said just meeting Stewart brought him back to his childhood.

In case any of you were wondering what my reaction to meeting #sirpatrickstewart and casually hanging with him and @jonathansfrakes! My inner sixteen year old had a nervous breakdown. ???? https://t.co/oZQr1NeUo8 — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) August 5, 2018

Sarek’s Approval

James Frain plays Sarek on Star Trek: Discovery and he seemed impressed by Stewart’s surprise announcement.

Playing it Cool

Meanwhile, the Star Trek: Discovery writers tried to play it cool…

Like an Android

…as did Brent Spiner, who famously played the android Data on Star Trek: The Next Generation.