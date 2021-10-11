Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Wraps Production With Video Message to Fans

That’s a wrap on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ first season. The news that the officially finished principal photography came on Monday with a message from series star Anson Mount. Mount plays Christopher Pike, captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise before James Kirk. He addressed the fans who campaigned to make the series happen after seeing Pike, along with Ethan Peck’s Spock and Rebecca Romijn’s Number One, in Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season. “It’s been such a journey,” he says. “It has been an honor to work with this cast and with this crew, and I just want to remind you that this is happening because of you, the fans. You made this happen, and we are so grateful for your support, for your continued support, for all of your well-wishes.”

Still, fans will have to be patient. There’s plenty more work still to do before Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is ready for the public. “So all of our footage now gets to go over to our incredible post-production team to begin their process, and hopefully we’ll be getting something out to you sometime next year,” Mount says. Yo8u can watch the video below.

According to the official synopsis, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds occurs when Captain Christopher Pike was at the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of Star Trek: Discovery: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

During September’s Star Trek Day celebration, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The show features Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds‘ series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman from a story by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet serve as executive producers with Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Aaron Baiers. Akela Cooper and Davy Perez serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.