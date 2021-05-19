Star Trek: The Mirror War Announced

✖

Star Trek returns to the Mirror Universe with the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew in Star Trek: The Mirror War. The new year-long event -- the Mirror Universe story's next chapter following the previous series Mirror Broken, Through the Mirror, and Terra Incognita -- will show Star Trek fans a universe subjugated by a twisted version of Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Veteran Star Trek comics writers Scott Tipton and David Tipton return to write the series with art by Carlos Nieto. In August's Star Trek: The Mirror War #0, they'll go deep into Mirror Universe lore with Mirror Picard summoned to Earth to answer to the Terran Emperor for his behavior. The series proper kicks off in Star Trek: The Mirror War #1 on September 9th.

The series will span eight issues, plus four tie-in specials. Each of those one-shots will focus on a different member of the Mirror Universe Next Generation crew. The first of these stories will spotlight Mirror Data and releases in December. The 13-part saga promises to chart Picard's path of conquest across the Mirror Universe galaxy, drawing the attention of the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to return to the Mirror Universe,” says Scott Tipton (via StarTrek.com's announcement). “What’s in store for our Mirror Jean-Luc Picard and his Enterprise crew? New faces, new places, and old grudges. Picard’s ambitions are grander than ever, and nothing short of the throne itself will satisfy him!”

“In The Mirror War, we’ll be seeing what happens when Picard gets hold of information that can change the fortunes of the debilitated Terran Empire,” says David Tipton. “The Enterprise crew will find themselves in positions of potential power and wealth like never before.”

(Photo: IDW Publishing)

“With Mirror Broken, Through the Mirror, and Terra Incognita, Scott and David Tipton — along with our Mirror War series cover artist J.K. Woodward — crafted a compelling and wholly original corner of the Star Trek universe. We’re excited to continue that tradition with The Mirror War, all while bringing new artists and storytellers into those Trek landscapes that fans love,” says editor Megan Brown.

Star Trek: The Mirror War #0 will be available with multiple cover variants, including Cover A by series artist Carlos Nieto, Cover B by Ejiwa “Edge” Ebenebe, and a Retailer Incentive edition by Bex Glendining. J.K. Woodward provides cover art for every subsequent issue, beginning with Star Trek: The Mirror War #1.

Are you excited about Star Trek: The Mirror War? Let us know in the comments.