Star Trek Fans Can Build Their Own Two-Foot Enterprise-D Model

Star Trek fans can soon build their own replica model of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D from Star Trek: The Next Generation in the comfort of their own homes. Eaglemoss's Hero Collecter is launching a new subscription service that will send out parts and simple instructions for building the starship replica. There's no glue or paint required. Hero Collector describes the kit as an easy-to-build starship model that is pre-painted, and will only require builders to click or screw pieces together. One complete, the model is over two-feet long, recreating the iconic Starship Enterprise from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

According to Hero Collector, legendary VFX producer Dan Curry said it is a "beautiful model" and was "such good quality that we could have used it for some of the shots we created for The Next Generation. Nowadays visual effects are mostly done with CG. This reminds me of the incredible models we used to work with for traditional effects, which were built by master craftsmen."

Hero Collector designed the model based on a careful study of the studio models used in filming. The model is said to replicate every detail of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, from its phaser strips and RCS thrusters to the captain's yacht, including:

Expert color-matching to the starship's on-screen appearance

Decals to capture the tiniest details of each component

Saucer and stardrive sections that can be cleanly separated for display, just as seen on screen

Working internal lights that match the original studio model, illuminating the ship's windows, engines, navigation lights, and main deflector

Separate power sources for the stardrive and saucer sections, to keep both lit

Every issue in this subscription comes with instructions, labeled and color-coded for ease of assembly, as well as extra features for Star Trek fans, building a collector's guide of behind the scenes information, interviews, and art alongside the model. Find out more at build-model-enterprise.com and see photos of the model below.