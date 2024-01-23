Star Trek: The Next Generation Geordi La Forge Sixth Scale Figure Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

EXO-6 is back with another high-end 1/6 scale figure for fans of Star Trek: The Next Generation. This time it's Lt. Commander Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Chief Engineer of the USS Enterprise D. As you will see, the figure is fully kitted out with a highly detailed costume, phaser, Tricorder, and more.

A full breakdown of the features and accessories of the Standard Version can be found below, and when you're ready to add it to your collection you can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth for $229 with free US shipping. An Essential Version of the figure with fewer accessories is also available at EE for $189.99. Both figures are set to arrive in July, but you won't be charged until they ship. Star Trek figures from EXO-6 have a tendency to sell out in pre-order, so lock one down while you can.

The Star Trek: The Next Generation Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge Standard Version 1:6 Scale Action Figure includes:

Fully Articulated Body: More than 30 points of articulation allow the figure to be displayed in multiple dynamic poses, approximately 28 cm tall.

Realistic Portrait: Sculpted by top artists, this is a faithful likeness of Levar Burton in his role as Geordi and is specially hand-painted. The visor is removeable.

Starfleet Duty Uniform: Meticulously researched, this duty uniform matches the pattern and color of the original costume recreated in 1:6 scale. Magnets are sewn into the uniform so the holsters for the tricorder and phaser can be attached. An authentically scaled communicator badge is permanently affixed to the tunic.

Boots: Soft plastic boots sculpted to match the cut and style of the original movie footwear.

Display Base: A hexagonal display base featuring the transporter pad will provide additional support for the figure. Two different inserts for the floor of the base can represent the transporter pad or the center of the transporter array.

Multiple hands for holding accessories and various poses (L&R relaxed hands, L&R fist hands, Left hand for the phaser or engineering tools, Right hand for the tricorder, Com badge hand, Clasped hands to recreate his iconic pose).

Accessories: