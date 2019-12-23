Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast Members Reunite in Holiday Photos

The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast has a reputation for being incredibly close both when they were filming the beloved sci-fi series and long after. That reputation holds true this holiday season. Members of the cast shared photos from a holiday get together the reunited Jonathan Frakes (Will Riker), Brent Spiner (Data), LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher), Michael Dorn (Worf), executive producer Rick Berman, and members of their families. The tweets stress that these Star Trek stars are a family of all their own. You can see the photos embedded below.

Frakes and Spiner are both returning to their Star Trek: The Next Generation characters for the upcoming CBS All Access series Star Trek: Picard. Frakes admitted during a convention appearance in September that returning to the role of Will Riker was intimidating.

“I hadn’t acted in a long, long, long time,” Frakes said. “I hadn’t played Riker in 18 years, and I’ve been very fortunate to be busy directing. I acted briefly in a movie in Winnipeg about 10 years ago. And I had a major anxiety attack because, for whatever reason, I’d forgotten to act. I forgot how to act. I was not a pretty picture for a few hours. I got my s–t together and ended up doing fine. I had just directed two episodes of Picard with Sir Patrick and, as I said, his acting muscle was well-toned. And Marina (Sirtis) had just closed having starred in a play in the West End in London. So, I knew she was going to be in good form. So, I was a nervous wreck. It ended up going very well. But don’t let anybody tell you it’s like getting back on a bike. That’s bulls–t. That’s acting bulls–t.”

We are family 🖖🏾 pic.twitter.com/KPkt9CEjdb — Jonathan Frakes (@jonathansfrakes) December 23, 2019

While not announced for the series, Burton has said in the past that he expects to appear in Picard at some point. He also told ComicBook.com during an interview that he’d be happy to direct an episode of the series. “If asked, absolutely. I would find the time in my life for it because it would be a joy again, as I say, to hang out with Patrick [Stewart] and whoever else is in the cast. I’ve met a couple of the people. I know Jonathan Del Arco and I know that Hugh figures prominently in Picard. And I know Jeri Ryan and I know Brent is in it. So, you know, I’ve got friends on that set.”

I like this one. Season’s Greetings to all! pic.twitter.com/B1s9fJMIxl — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) December 23, 2019

Funny who you run into at Christmas time. pic.twitter.com/NCM6pu720m — Rick Berman (@berman_rick) December 23, 2019

