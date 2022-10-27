Star Trek: The Next Generation Ultimates Figures Launch From Super7

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Super7 has been producing vintage 3.75-inch Kenner-style Star Trek: The Next Generation figures in their ReAction lineup for a while now, and if you were wondering whether or not that would eventually lead to 7-inch scale Ultimates figures, the answer is "yes". It all starts today with the debut of TNG Ultimates figures for Riker, Data, Locutus of Borg, and Guinan the bartender. As

A breakdown of each new Star Trek Ultimates figure can be found below along with pre-order links. As with most Super7 Ultimates figures, the accessories are outstanding (this is especially true with Riker). Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth using the code FALLFREE22, and all of these made-to-order figures are expected to arrive in November of 2023. You won't be charged until they ship.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Ultimates Riker ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include 2 interchangeable heads, 8 hands, a Picard doll, trombone, trombone mute, card deck, and phaser.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Ultimates Data ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include 3 interchangeable heads, 5 hands, Spot the cat, a violin and bow, coin stack and pile, phaser, and tricorder.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Locutus of Borg ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include 3 interchangeable heads and 3 hands.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Guinan ($54.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Accessories include 2 interchangeable heads, 6 hands, rifle, serving tray, glassware, and Pyramid Game

You can check out all of Super7's Star Trek: TNG Ultimates and ReAction figures here at Entertainment Earth. If you have a little more cash burning a hole in your pocket, you might want to check out the masterpiece sixth-scale Locutus of Borg figure that EXO-6 launched back in September. It stands at 12-inches tall and includes tons of intricate details, articulation, and accessories. There's even a LED light in the head to simulate the Borg laser. That figure is also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $244.99 with a release date set for March 2023.