‘Star Trek’: Teams Are Chosen in ‘The Q Conflict’ Crossover

Teams are chosen in the second issue of Star Trek: The Q Conflict from IDW Publishing.

The first issue of the crossover event saw the crew from four Star Trek television shows – The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager – become entangled in a competition between the Q Continuum, the Organians, the Squire of Gothos, and the Metrons.

Rather than allow the conflict to continue, claiming innocent worlds as collateral damage, the Starfleet crewmembers have agreed to act on the omnipotent beings’ behalves. They will compete amongst themselves in their sponsors’ place.

Each faction chose a captain. The preview below shows them filling out the teams. Keep reading to see who ends up where and who the last picks are.

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #2 goes on sale February 27th.

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #2

DEC180746

(W) Scott Tipton, David Tipton (A/CA) David Messina

It’s Captain vs. Captain vs. Captain vs. Captain in the most high-stakes scavenger hunt the galaxy has ever seen as Picard, Kirk, Janeway, Sisko and their teams compete for the amusement of their godlike tormentors. The biggest Star Trek crossover event ever continues here!

The crew of The Original Series, The Next Generation, Voyager, and Deep Space Nine meet for the first time! Written by fan-favorite Star Trek scribes Scott & David Tipton! Each issue has two interconnected covers by David Messina in his return to Star Trek!

In Shops: Feb 27, 2019

SRP: $3.99

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #2 – Cover

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #2 – Credits

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #2 – Page 1

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #2 – Page 2

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #2 – Page 3

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #4

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #2 – Page 5