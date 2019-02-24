‘Star Trek’: The Borg Enter ‘The Q Conflict’ in May

The Borg become involved in Star Trek: The Q Conflict this May.

IDW Publishing released their May solicitations. The publisher’s May releases include the penultimate issue of Star Trek: The Q Conflict. The solicitation reveals the crews from four Star Trek television series are on a mission to retrieve a Borg Queen for Trelane.

Here’s the cover and solicitation:

“Star Trek: The Q Conflict #5

Scott Tipton & David Tipton (w) • David Messina (a & c)

The contest for the ages continues as the Captains race to capture the one exotic creature that Trelane is missing from his intergalactic menagerie—a Borg Queen! But as the Godlike beings revel in the games, the crews are hatching a plan of their own. Don’t miss the penultimate issue of the biggest Star Trek crossover of all time!

FC • 32 pages • $3.99″

Also in May, IDW Publishing will release Star Trek: Year Five #2. The series chronicles the final year of the five-year mission Enterprise embarked on in Star Trek: The Original Series.

Here are the cover and synopsis:

“Star Trek: Year Five #2

Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (w) • Stephen Thompson (a & c)

As the last year of their original mission begins, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise will have to use all of the skills they’ve acquired along the way as they prepare to face the biggest challenge of their lives—a dark threat that doesn’t just threaten their existence, but the existence of the entire Federation as well…

FC • 32 pages • $3.99″

IDW Publishing also released an early solicitation for The Called Us Enemy, a graphic memoir by Star Trek star George Takei. The graphic novel releases in July from the Top Shelf imprint. Here’s the cover and solicitation:

“They Called Us Enemy (Top Shelf)

George Takei, Justin Eisinger & Steven Scott (w) • Harmony Becker (a & c)

George Takei has captured hearts and minds worldwide with his captivating stage presence and outspoken commitment to equal rights. But long before he braved new frontiers in Star Trek, he woke up as a four-year-old boy to find his own birth country at war with his father’s—and their entire family forced from their home into an uncertain future.

In a stunning graphic memoir, Takei revisits his haunting childhood in American concentration camps, as one of over 100,000 Japanese Americans imprisoned by the U.S. government during World War II. Experience the forces that shaped an American icon—and America itself—in this gripping tale of courage, country, loyalty, and love.

TPB • B&W • $19.99 • 192 pages • 6″ x 8-1/2″ • ISBN: 978-1-60309-450-4″

