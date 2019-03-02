‘Star Trek’: The Enterprise Crew Gets Transformers Mechs

The Star Trek vs. Transformers crossover ended this week in unexpected fashion, with the Enterprise crew piloting armor.

SPOILERS for Star Trek vs. Transformers #5 by John Barber, Mike Johnson, and Josh Burcham follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Star Trek vs. Transformers began with Kirk’s crew, the Autobots, the Klingons, and the Decepticons battling on Cygnus Seven. Kirk’s crew at first was unable to tell friend from foe as the Transformers all appeared to be potentially dangerous giant robots, but Spock’s mind-meld with Optimus Prime helped fix that.

Spock learned that the Autobots and the Decepticons have been at war for a long time and that – just like in the original Transformers cartoon – that war had brought them to Earth, where they disguised themselves as vehicles. The war was starting up again on Earth when World War III happened, just like in the history of the Star Trek universe.

The Autobots traveled on a Titan – a Transformer the size of a city – called Fortress Maximus. Fortress Maximus transformed into a starship and took the Autobots away from Earth until they were attacked by the Decepticon Titan Trypticon and crash-landed on Cygnus Seven, where the Transformers remained dormant until now.

The battle on Cygnus Seven began swinging in in the favor of the Decepticons and the Klingons, who had formed an uneasy alliance while Kirk, several members of the Enterprise crew, and several Autobots remained trapped in one of the planet’s mines.

Ratchet came up with a plan that could make the Titan ship functional again. By hooking Kirk’s mind directly up to Fortress Maximus’ computer, the Titan was able to use Kirk’s memories to take on the form of the Enterprise. Now back online, Kirk is able to pilot the massive starship/Transformer and blast free of the mine. Once outside, Kirk transforms the Enterprise into a giant robot. Rather than being Fortress Maximus, the robot borrow’s Kirk’s middle name to become Fortress Tiberius.

With Fortress Tiberius’ help, Starfleet and the Autobots for the Decepticons and the Klingons to retreat. But Starscream and Megatron have plans for the Klingon homeworld of Kronos. Optimus Prime refuses to let another planet fall to Cybertron’s war, and so the Autobots and the Enterprise set a course for Kronos.

The Enterprise is in bad shape and the Autobots are outnumbered. That’s when Kirk comes up with an idea. By fusing Starfleet and Cybertronian technology, new battle armor is built allowing the Enterprises crew members to go one-on-one with any Decepticon. The armors are called the Crewbots. Here they are charging into battle on Kronos.

Artist Philip Murphy shared concept artwork for the Crewbots on Twitter as well.

I guess since the final issue of Star Trek vs Transformers is out it is OK to share these, the original designs for the Crewbot Starfleet/Cybertronian Mech Suits … #StartTrekvsTransformers pic.twitter.com/EpbqUIp5Di — Phil Murphy (@crashtesterX) February 28, 2019

With the help of Fortress Tiberius and the Crewbots, the Decepticons are defeated and imprisoned on Kronos. The Enterprise and Autobots go their separate ways, but the time may come again when they must join forces.

What do you think of the Crewbots? Let us know in the comments.

Star Trek vs. Transformers #5 is on sale now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!