Star Trek: Vampire Diaries Fans Can’t Wait for Paul Wesley’s Captain Kirk

Earlier today came official confirmation from Paramount+ that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has tapped a new actor to take on the role of James Kirk, the part originated by William Shatner in the original television and film series. Announced with an official photo of him in costume and on set was the reveal that former The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley would be taking on the iconic part for the series, but not until its already confirmed second season. It didn’t take long for fans to take hold of the announcement though with Wesley’s name launching onto the trending topics on Twitter after it was confirmed.

Wesley is best known to many TV fans for playing Stefan Salvatore in all eight seasons of The Vampire Dairies but has also starred on the likes of Smallville, Tell Me a Story, and Army Wives, while also stepping behind the camera to direct episodes of Roswell, New Mexico, Legacies, and, naturally, The Vampire Diaries. “Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role,” Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said in a statement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T Kirk,” Wesley tweeted after the announcement was made. “Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created. Recently, I boarded a flight to LA to discover that the man in the empty seat beside me was the one and only William Shatner, having himself just returned from space. I could barely put two words together but ultimately I managed to say hello and we chatted. I’m not one who usually believes in fate but this was more than a coincidence. And of course I had to get a picture. So thanks Mr. Shatner for the good company. And for seating us together, my thanks to the great bird in the sky. Can’t wait for all of you to see our Captain Kirk on your screens.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will debut on Paramount+ on May 5th.

A good Kirk

Oh, Paul Wesley makes a good Kirk 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/dMmoerDvMT — Cernunnos Fideles @ Killing Chaos (@Voidyskelecatt) March 16, 2022

Here come the jokes…

https://twitter.com/jono_logan/status/1503907130105077765?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

ride or die

https://twitter.com/julia___4/status/1503902305539829763

He’s going to be great

Paul Wesley was excellent in The Vampire Diaries and I already know he’s going to be great as Captain Kirk https://t.co/Gr13pN3Nov — anisha of the shire (@Proud_Jadenator) March 16, 2022

Hope to see some classic TOS stories

https://twitter.com/acolliver615/status/1503897764039692290

The One

Paul Wesley would be the one to suddenly get me interested in anything Star Trek. https://t.co/4l0OEcKWe5 — Sarah the Book Nerd ⭕️ (@harasnicole) March 16, 2022

Love Yourself

https://twitter.com/QuintonWrites/status/1503893243456540681

Don’t call it a comeback

In year 2022, Robert Pattinson went from Edward Cullen ("Twilight" films) to Bruce Wayne/Batman ("The Batman"). Later, Paul Wesley went from playing Stefan Salvatore ("The Vampire Diaries") to James T. Kirk ("Star Trek: Strange New Worlds") pic.twitter.com/KmPQBUjTAd — Jassondra Lee (@ItsJassondra) March 15, 2022

What a win

Ethan Peck and now Paul Wesley. What a win https://t.co/ofwrqAbOjY — Courtney 🇵🇷 Martinez (@sportsbycourt) March 15, 2022

He’s got the look