Star Trek: Vampire Diaries Fans Can’t Wait for Paul Wesley’s Captain Kirk

Earlier today came official confirmation from Paramount+ that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has tapped a new actor to take on the role of James Kirk, the part originated by William Shatner in the original television and film series. Announced with an official photo of him in costume and on set was the reveal that former The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley would be taking on the iconic part for the series, but not until its already confirmed second season. It didn’t take long for fans to take hold of the announcement though with Wesley’s name launching onto the trending topics on Twitter after it was confirmed.
Wesley is best known to many TV fans for playing Stefan Salvatore in all eight seasons of The Vampire Dairies but has also starred on the likes of Smallville, Tell Me a Story, and Army Wives, while also stepping behind the camera to direct episodes of Roswell, New Mexico, Legacies, and, naturally, The Vampire Diaries. “Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role,” Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said in a statement.
“I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T Kirk,” Wesley tweeted after the announcement was made. “Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created. Recently, I boarded a flight to LA to discover that the man in the empty seat beside me was the one and only William Shatner, having himself just returned from space. I could barely put two words together but ultimately I managed to say hello and we chatted. I’m not one who usually believes in fate but this was more than a coincidence. And of course I had to get a picture. So thanks Mr. Shatner for the good company. And for seating us together, my thanks to the great bird in the sky. Can’t wait for all of you to see our Captain Kirk on your screens.”
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will debut on Paramount+ on May 5th.