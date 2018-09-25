‘Star Trek vs. Transformers’ Preview Released

Worlds collide this week as the crew of USS Enterprise meets the Autobots in Star Trek vs. Transformers #1.

IDW Publishing has released a preview of the first issue of the four-part miniseries. The series features the cast and designs of Star Trek: The Animated Series and the G1 era original Transformers. The series is written by Mike Johnson and John Barber with art by Philip Murphy.

“This is a crossover several decades in the making, and we could not be more thrilled to bring it to fans,” Johnson said in a press release when the series was announced. “John and I are having a blast writing the first meeting of Starfleet and Cybertronians, and Phil is the perfect artist to bring these two franchises together on the page.”

Star Trek vs. Transformers #1 goes on sale Sept. 25th.

Star Trek vs. Transformers #1

(W) John Barber, Mike Johnson (A/CA) Philip Murphy

The Transformers ’80s cartoon series meets Star Trek: The Animated Series in a no-holds-barred Saturday Morning mash-up for the ages!

At the edge of Klingon space, the starship Enterprise finds there’s more to the final frontier than meets the eye, when Kirk and his crew come face to face with the strangest life forms of all: Cybertronians! This unprecedented crossover brings together two of the greatest science fiction universes of all time-in the style of their classic animated series! A five-year mission meets a four-million-year war!

Written by two titans of their respective properties, John Barber (Optimus Prime, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel) and Mike Johnson (the most prolific Star Trek comic book writer of ALL TIME!)!

Philip Murphy’s A & B covers connect to form an amazing heroes and villains image!

In Shops: Sep 26, 2018

SRP: $3.99