‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Makes Controversial Comments About #MeToo Movement

Star Trek legend William Shatner has made some controversial comments regarding the #MeToo movement.

In an interview with DailyMailTV, Shatner at first praised the movement for exposing bad behavior in the entertainment industry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In 2018 we have the MeToo movement, which I think is great, that these hidden forces are exposed and not to be allowed and women have equal rights,” Shatner said. “I’ve got three daughters [aged 60, 57 and 54], I’m all for that.”

But he went on to imply that maybe the movement is taking things a bit too far.

“But if you look back at things that were written and said 20, 30 years ago, it’s a different context. And you’ve got to judge it by that context. Rape and pillage, absolutely not, those are crimes against humanity. But saying ‘would you make love with me?’ and the opposing party says yes or no, I can’t fathom what’s wrong with that.

“It’s like saying would you have dinner, would you like to write a song with me, would you do an interview? I’m not insulted by you asking me to do an interview. Maybe it’s my mindset based on the years I’ve lived, but I’m trying to be fair and I don’t see the problem.”

Shatner then suggested that it may be time for the “firebrands” who currently lead the movement to step away and let more “business-like people” take charge.

“I’ve got three daughters and I’m glad that they have more opportunity,” he continued. “At the same time, it’s become hysterical. It’s a whole new culture. The whole business has changed. The whole man-woman relationship has changed to a severe degree.”

When Shatner’s comments were picked up by other outlets and fans began criticizing them on social media, Shatner took to Twitter to double-down.

“That’s what is hysterical- I don’t have anything to hide but I don’t acknowledge a feminist in the airport who wants an autograph because I’m running to the men’s room & I’m part of MeToo,” Shatner tweeted. “That just happened today. Guess that Jezebel reporter in her quest for balance missed it.”

That’s what is hysterical- I don’t have anything to hide but I don’t acknowledge a feminist in the airport who wants an autograph because I’m running to the men’s room & I’m part of MeToo. That just happened today. Guess that Jezebel reporter in her quest for balance missed it🙄 //t.co/yAKszP1Hj1 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 21, 2018

These comments come soon after Shatner publicly pushed back against a radio station’s decision not to play Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” after receiving complaints about the song’s lyrics.

“I would think that censorship of classics because certain ‘types’ need to judge things through their own 2018 myopic glasses and demand they be stricken from history is important,” Shatner wrote. “Or is this 1984 only 34 years too late?”

What do you think of Shatner’s comments? Let us know in the comments section.