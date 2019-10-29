Star Trek: Year Five Preview Spins a Tholian Web

The final year of Star Trek‘s original five-year mission continues this week in Star Trek: Year Five #7. The issue is written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, with art by Stephen Thompson. Earlier in the series, the Enterprise took aboard a young Tholian who seemed to be the only survivor of an attack back their own people. Through Lt. Uhura’s diligent efforts, the crew managed to communicate with this “Bright Eyes.” But now the Tholians are looking for Captain Kirk and the Enterprise finds itself once again caught in a Tholian web.

IDW Publishing has released a preview of the new issue. Keep reading for a look at the first few pages.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Are you excited for Star Trek: Year Five #7? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Year Five #7 goes on sale on October 30th.

Star Trek: Year Five #7

AUG190802

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A/CA) Stephen Thompson

Just as the crew is finally able to communicate with their Tholian passenger, the Enterprise runs into a new obstacle-a Tholian web! But as the crew works with other trapped ships to figure out how to escape, new questions about what the Tholian Assembly is planning darken the horizon.

* The return of first arc scribes Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly (Green Arrow, Nightwing)!

* A continuing series about the end of the Five-Year Mission!

* The classic crew is back in all-new stories featuring your favorite characters from the Original Series!In Shops: Oct 30, 2019

SRP: $3.99

Star Trek: Year Five #7 – Cover

Star Trek: Year Five #7 – Credits

Star Trek: Year Five – Page 1

Star Trek: Year Five #7 – Page 2-3

Star TreK: Year Five #7 – Page 4

Star Trek: Year Five #7 – Page 5