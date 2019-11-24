Star Trek Is Getting a Valentine’s Day Special

Star Trek is going boldly into matters of the heart in February. IDW Publishing released its February 2020 solicitations. Included within is information on the Star Trek: Year Five: Valentine’s Day Special. The story is the Star Trek writing debut of Paul Cornell. Cornell is best known for his work with the Doctor Who franchise but has also written for Marvel, DC Comics, and created original properties. He’s teaming with artist Christopher Jones, who is known for his work on Young Justice, Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and The Batman Strikes. Jones also provides the cover, and Derek Charm provides the retailer incentive Valentine’s Day Card variant cover.

Spinning out of the ongoing Star Trek: Year Five series, the Valentine’s Day Special plays on Capt. James T. Kirk’s reputation as a ladies’ man. In the story, he meets Laura Rhone, a female Starfleet captain with a reputation to rival even Kirk’s. Is it true love? Fans will have to read to find out.

Star Trek: Year Five is one of three IDW Publishing series getting a Valentine’s Day Special. Transformers and Napolean Dynamite will receive one-shots as well.

Star Trek: Year Five chronicles the final year of the Enterprise‘s five-year mission from Star Trek: The Original Series. Writer Jackson Lanzing described the series as “a vital, hard-hitting, character-focused look at Captain Kirk on his last year in command.” The writer also said that the series will see Kirk making decisions that “will have huge ripple effects, from the outbreak of war in the Alpha Quadrant to an unprecedented strain of trust with Spock. We’ll turn a mirror on modern society, just as [the original television series] did in the 1960s, and go boldly towards meaningful, heartfelt stories.”

The series has been dealing with the Tholian Assembly, taking one of them aboard the Enterprise. It seems the Assembly is being manipulated by the mysterious Obsidian Tholian.

Are you excited about the Star Trek: Year Five: Valentine’s Day Special? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Year Five: Valentine’s Day Special goes on sale on February 12, 2020.

