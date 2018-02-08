Zachary Quinto Rebooting Leonard Nimoy’s ‘In Search Of’

Zachary Quinto is once again following in the footsteps of the late Leonard Nimoy.

As reported by Deadline, Quinto is set to host and executive produce a revival of Nimoy’s iconic docuseries In Search Of for History. The network announced that it has greenlit a 10-episode order for an unscripted take on the series which will see Quinto examine unexplained phenomena from all around the world.

“I am so excited to be reimagining In Search Of and exploring new questions and phenomena with all of the advancements in science and technology from which we have benefitted in the past forty years since the original series first aired,” Quinto said in a statement.

The original In Search Of series aired between 1977 and 1982. It was originally Rod Serling with Nimoy taking over following Serling’s death.

Quinto became close friends with Nimoy when Quinto played a younger version of Nimoy’s iconic Star Trek character, Spock, for JJ Abrams’ new Star Trek film franchise. That friendship is something Quinto hopes to honor as he takes on this new, updated version of In Search Of.

“In the spirit of my late dear friend Leonard Nimoy, we intend to honor and perpetuate his endless curiosity about the world – and universe – in which we live,” Quinto explained. “Our director Eddie Schmidt and our partners at Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio and FremantleMedia International have ignited the process with enthusiasm and intelligence, and History is the perfect home for this unique and compelling series.”

In Search Of will join the long-running Ancient Aliens nonfiction series as well as the upcoming scripted series Blue Book, based on the real-life top-secret government investigations into UFO-related events in the 1950s and 1960s known as “Project Blue Book.” Quinto will share executive producer duties with Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Brett-Patrick Jenkins, and Eddie Schmidt. Zachary Behr will serve as executive producer for History.

A premiere date has not yet been announced for the updated version of In Search Of.