Patrick Stewart Still Hopes for Star Trek and Star Wars Crossover Movie

This week, Uber Eats launched a new ad campaign featuring two of the most iconic actors in all of sci-fi film and television. The ads feature Patrick Stewart of Star Trek and Mark Hamill of Star Wars. The duo took part in a joint interview with Men's Journal. During the interview, Stewart confessed that he and his Star Trek cohorts had discussed and theorized about the idea of a Star Trek and Star Wars crossover movie, which is something he'd still like to happen. "I will admit that, at least for us on Star Trek, we have fantasied about a combined universe between Star Wars and Trek movie," Stewart said. "There have been a lot of ideas thrown about on putting together two iconic universes, and having all of these great characters coming into contact. I would personally get such a kick out of that."

Stewart also explained what he thought would happen if Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Luke Skywalker crossed paths. "I would think that Picard would want Skywalker on his crew, but would be sure to keep a careful eye on him," he said. "Because he has a few personality traits that Picard might want to keep tabs on."

In Hamill's estimation, Luke would see something to admire in Picard and Starfleet. "I think Luke would very much respect Picard and the Starfleet force as a whole," Hamill said. "The Rebel Alliance that he is a part of is much less organized, and would be put to shame as far as execution by what he would see on the Enterprise. I also believe Luke is a life-long student, despite the fact he becomes a Jedi Master, and I think he would have a lot to learn from Picard."

Hamill also offered a thoughtful explanation of the differences between the two towering franchises. "I have to say that difference between Star Wars and Star Trek to me, is that Trek is classic science fiction, with humans going out to space and encountering aliens," he says. "Star Wars was purposely set in a galaxy far, far away because it is fantasy, not science fiction. I remember a good friend that I had in the 1980s was up for a part in what was going to be a new Star Trek. I told him I was shocked they were doing another one, but he said it was going to be 'this whole new thing.' I said good luck at the time, because the show was already so iconic that redoing it without Spock and Kirk seemed crazy. That friend was Brent Spiner, who not only got the part and had a wonderful career playing Data but proved me wrong as far as the ability to take the series and make it their own.

"I have been asked on multiple occasions about a rivalry between Star Wars and Star Trek, but I have to say I feel like it is really apples and oranges. You can like either or both, or none of them. That is why this campaign struck me as funny, because I knew what they were doing pitting us up against each other."

All of Star Trek television is streaming on CBS All Access. All of Star Wars is streaming on Disney+.