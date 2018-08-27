‘Star Trek’s William Shatner Is Putting out a Christmas Album Called ‘Shatner Claus’

William Shatner’s impact on the pop culture space knows no bounds — and it looks like he’s even branching into the world of holiday tunes.

The Star Trek icon recently announced that he will be releasing a Christmas album, which is appropriately titled Shatner Claus. You can check out the album art below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can pre-order my Christmas Album //t.co/jpCJ9ft6bL It’s also available on vinyl! 😳😱😉 pic.twitter.com/8kIH6YrrHq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 26, 2018

The album, which will be available in both CD and vinyl, will see Shatner collaborating with a wide range of celebrities, ranging from Brad Paisley and Henry Rollins to Iggy Pop and Ian Anderson. Shatner Claus will also include an original track, which is titled “One for You, One for Me”.

The full track list for the album can be found below.

Jingle Bells Feat. Henry Rollins Blue Christmas Feat. Brad Paisley Little Drummer Boy Feat. Joe Louis Walker Winter Wonderland Feat. Todd Rundgren & Artimus Pyle Twas the Night Before Christmas Feat. Mel Collins Run Rudolph Run Feat. Elliot Easton O Come, O Come Emmanuel Feat. Rick Wakeman Silver Bells Feat. Ian Anderson One for You, One for Me Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Feat. Billy Gibbons Silent Night Feat. Iggy Pop White Christmas Feat. Judy Collins Feliz Navidad Feat. Dani Bender

In the time since Shatner announced the album, Star Trek fans have reacted with quite a lot of excitement, as they are eager to see exactly how the sci-fi legend’s album comes together. We have to admit, we’d love a follow up album themed around Shatner’s love for television or the infamous “Look of Eagles”.

Shatner Claus may be the latest project that Shatner has on his plate, but fans have been increasingly curious to see if the actor could return to the Star Trek realm. Even with Patrick Stewart set to return in a CBS All Access original series, it sounds like he won’t be appearing in Trek’s TV space, although he’s expressed an interest in being in a future film.

“JJ [Abrams] has never indicated bringing Captain Kirk back and I don’t know how you would do that fifty years later,” Shatner said in an interview earlier this year. “How do you rationalize my present appearance with what I was like fifty years ago? On the other hand, I have recently connected with a virtual reality company – Ziva – and they virtual realized me [with] 240 cameras all around shooting me. So, they now can produce my body and my face in any way, shape or form, including what I was like 50 years ago.”

Will you be adding Shatner Claus to your holiday playlist this year? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Shatner Claus is currently available for preorder on Amazon, and will ultimately be released on October 26th.