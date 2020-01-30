Star Wars: Jake Lloyd's Family Offers Health Update on Former Anakin Skywalker Actor

Actor Jake Lloyd has suffered massive amounts of unnecessary harassment from Star Wars fans following his appearance as Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, with his family offering an update on his mental and emotional health following his various struggles, which includes run-ins with the law and the unexpected passing of his younger sister in 2018. Lloyd's mother Lisa has released a statement through Geek News Now about the performer's struggles with schizophrenia and the efforts his family are taking to help him through these difficult times, while also offering gratitude for the fans for their support and well-wishes.

“We would like to thank everyone for their kind words, their support, and goodwill," the statement reads. "Jake has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, but unfortunately he also has a symptom called anosognosia which causes a lack of insight into his illness. This only adds to the struggle he faces, which has been very difficult after the tragic loss of his younger sister, Madison. He has moved closer to his family and we are all working hard to help him with this. He is still a kind and caring person and we hope to have him back to his fun and entertaining self as soon as possible. Jake will continue to make progress with the love and support you continue to show.”

For as much love and support there is for the Star Wars series, sadly, there's just as much passion when it comes to expressing anger about things that fans don't like, with the prequel trilogy being the first indicator of just how hateful some fans can be. Whether it be attacking nine-year-old Lloyd for his performance in the film or Jar Jar Binks' overall existence, up through the more recent animosity directed at actress Kelly Marie Tran and Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson, it's clear that some fans forget that their toxicity can have a major impact on the people responsible for bringing the beloved series to life.

Long before Ron Howard directed Solo: A Star Wars Story, he penned a letter in support of the young actor after Newsweek ran an article criticizing the young performer.

"As someone who began acting professionally at an early age, I can assure you that nine-year-old Jake Lloyd is quite capable of reading, understanding, and feeling the full humiliation of a piece like that," Howard's letter read.

