Star Wars: Diego Luna's Son Hated the Ending to Rogue One

One of the most popular movies from the Disney era of Star Wars came in the surprising spinoff of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But because that movie set up the events that lead to the destruction of the Death Star in the first film in the franchise, it seemed inevitable that the main characters would perish after succeeding in their mission to steal the plans for the space station. Fans will get to see Cassian Andor and the sassy droid K-2SO return in a prequel series on Disney+, but actor Diego Luna admitted that his family was somewhat disappointed in his character's demise in Rogue One.

During an appearance on Conan, Luna explained to host Conan O'Brien that his son was very upset when he saw Cassian Andor die on the big screen at the film's premiere.

"For an hour and 45 minutes I was the best dad. Then suddenly, my son was miserable. My daughter was asleep at the premiere so she didn't realize I died. She was five years old. My son was devastated he was like 'you're the worst."

After sharing a few jokes with Conan, Luna continued to address his son's disappointment in him for dying in Rogue One.

"Yeah it was so close to heaven but now it's like 'you're done,'" Luna said "Who's in a film that dies in the first one, you know? He was pissed off. He looked at me like 'You motherf-cker.'"

Luna previously spoke about the film's ending during an interview with SYFY, explaining that he would love to play a bigger role in the franchise but that he understood exactly what the story needed to be.

"I really realized that a character I loved, and a universe I couldn't care more about [was done]. But the tone of our film, it pays honor to, I believe, the best times of this universe," Luna explained. "And obviously, I say the best because it's when I was open and ready to receive that. Those [Star Wars] films left a very deep mark on me, as [the] audience, and as a filmmaker."

Luna will get the chance to flesh out his Star Wars legacy with a brand new Disney+ series focusing on his character Cassian Andor and droid sidekick K-2SO. There's no word yet when the Rogue One prequel series will premiere on the streaming service.

