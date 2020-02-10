Star Wars: Oscar Isaac Claims He Wanted to "Kill" Baby Yoda

Poe Dameron fans might want to look away for this one. MTV's Josh Horowitz caught up with Oscar Isaac — the actor behind the high-flying fighter pilot — and naturally, the two hit it off on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards. It was there that Isaac revealed he's finally seen Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian and...well, it doesn't end pretty. According to the actor, he wants to kill the beloved Star Wars character.

"You do the sad Baby Yoda face to me, I mean, how can I say no?" Isaac says as he stops to chat with Horowitz along the crowded red carpet. "No it's true. And then I saw it and I wanted to kill it, so what does that say about your face?"

And suddenly, all of Star Wars fandom quickly revolted. Admittedly, Isaac was saying everything in jest to a good friend in Horowitz, so you might not want to get super bent out of shape over this one. You can see Isaac's Baby Yoda comments — and his reaction to the criticisms surrounding Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — below.

Oscar Isaac *has* seen Baby Yoda, and he's got big thoughts. We caught up with him on the #Oscars red carpet and talked #TheRiseofSkywalker reactions, and working with @RealChalamet on #Dune pic.twitter.com/dkWKnyBqFA — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 10, 2020

After making his surprise debut towards the end of the season premiere, Baby Yoda has become a viral sensation. The adorable side character is even more cute in person, according to The Mandalorian star Emily Swallow.

"I mean, that was ridiculous, because like you know that it's not real, but it really is just as cute in person," Swallow told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "I was so, so happy that I got to be in a scene with him, and I had no idea though, the kind of impact it would have, and I didn't think, I mean, everything was so secretive around filming it. I didn't really know everything that had gone on with him in the episodes that I wasn't in, but I was super-excited that I got to be the one to reveal the stuff about the Jedi and where he might have come from."

The first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+ while Season Two is due out later this year.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!