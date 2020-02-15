Star Wars: Harrison Ford Answers Mark Hamill's "Fan" Question

Anytime fans have a chance to ask their favorite celebrities a question, they're going to and that includes when the fans are famous themselves -- especially if those fans happen to be Mark Hamill. The Star Wars legend recently had a question for his equally legendary co-star, Han Solo actor Harrison Ford via Jake Hamilton during press for Ford's new filmThe Call of the Wild and it turns out that the answer makes it clear: both Hamill and Ford are pretty cool people.

While interviewing Ford for Jake's Takes, Hamilton revealed that he had asked fans on social media what questions they'd like him to ask Ford and that among those fans was a guy named Mark Hamill. The question? Was Ford born cool or did that come later. Ford's answer was both diplomatic and kind of sweet, too.

"It came later," Ford said. "When I met Mark Hamill I really learned how to be cool."

Ford went on to comment that Hamill is himself a very nice person with Ford even calling his Star Wars co-star sweet.

"He's just a really straightforward nice guy," Ford said. "He's really a sweet guy."

The idea of Ford's coolness is something that Hamill has commented about before which makes his "fan" question for the actor amusing in its own way. Back last December, Hamill paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers and shared a fun anecdote about the trash compactor scene in the original Star Wars film. As part of telling that story, Hamill did an impressive impression of Ford that Late Night ended up sharing on Twitter. Hamill replied to that post with his own thoughts on things, noting just how cool Ford was...and apparently is.

"Harrison walks in and he's just too cool for school," Hamill wrote at the time. "Carry was funny and witty and adorable."

Of course, when it comes coolness, there is one place where Hamill reigns supreme in that department and it's Twitter, though the beloved actor did give fans a bit of a scare on Friday when he shared on a post on the social media site that suggested he might want to quit Twitter.

"'There is glory in the unexpressed thought.' -from the diary of an aspiring Twitter quitter," Hamill wrote.

Fans of course immediately reacted begging him not to leave and, as of yet, Hamill hasn't deactivated his Twitter. It looks like, for now, the coolness will continue.

What do you think about Ford's answer to Hamill's "fan" question? Let us know in the comments below.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!