Star Wars: Diego Luna Claims Talk of the Rogue One Prequel Series Began Before the Film's Release

Many Star Wars fans were surprised with the announcement of a Rogue One prequel series coming to the new Disney+ streaming service with actors Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk reprising their roles as Cassian Andor and K-2SO respectively. But while many fans might be surprised to learn more about the pasts of these characters, apparently that storyline has been in the works since even before Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was released in theaters, meaning there's a lot more meat on the bone for the characters who were killed after securing the Death Star plans.

Luna recently appeared on The IMDb Show to discuss the new season of Narcos: Mexico, but inevitably the conversation shifted to Star Wars.

"We said it as a joke many times, then it wasn't a joke anymore. I think when we were close to releasing the film, the idea came out. But I thought this was never going to happen. I really prepared myself to enjoy the ride and then get off and become part of the audience again and that's it. I had to not just prepare myself, but my son."

Luna explained that his son was super excited to see him in the Star Wars franchise until he realized his character died at the end of the franchise. But now he'll get the chance to see Cassian Andor's continued adventures in the Star Wars galaxy.

Luna previously explained to Entertainment Tonight that the Rogue One prequel will explore different areas of the Star Wars galaxy that fans might not be familiar with, despite people knowing where the story ends.

"It is a different approach because of the beauty and it's how things happen," Luna said. "It's not just what happens. It's not the typical way of approaching a story. It's about how things happen, which in fact, is the same that happened in Rogue One. You know the ending, but you don't know how it happened, and we have that challenge in front of us again, which is exciting."

The Rogue One prequel is set to start filming later this year, though there is no announced date for when it will premiere on Disney+. The series is currently rumored to debut on the streaming service sometime in 2021.

