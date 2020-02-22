Toy Fair: Funko Reveals Up-Close Look at Baby Yoda POPs

The second Baby Yoda popped up on screen, the Star Wars character took the internet by storm. Officially known in The Mandalorian circles as The Child, the character has already become one of the highest-selling Funko toys of all time. With Toy Fair now underway at New York's Javits Center, we made sure to swing by Funko to see what upcoming products the company has on its release schedule and as you might expect, the company was pushing its second wave of The Mandalorian awfully hard, including both variations its doing with The Child or Baby Yoda, in layman's terms.

Naturally, we have to bring you — the fans — as much Baby Yoda content as humanly possible so we made sure to get some snapshots of the real Baby Yoda Funko POP! toys. No concept art or licensor approval needed here, these are the actual toys that will soon be shipped out to stores around the world. Funko had both the 3.75" and 10-inch "life size" varieties. You can see our pictures of the needed toys below.

(Photo: Zachary D. Roberts)

In an attempt to avoid any spoilers whatsoever, Disney and Lucasfilm withheld any concept art of Baby Yoda during the licensing process. Instead of making millions (billions?) on merchandise, The Mandalorian producer Jon Favreau chose to keep the reveal top-secret, something he's since said has paid off dividends.

(Photo: Zachary D. Roberts)

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that," Favreau previously explained. "So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

The first season of The Mandlorian is now streaming on Disney+.

