Star Wars: Kenobi Reveals New Working Title for Disney+ Series

Star Wars fans couldn't be more hyped for Disney's new Obi-Wan Kenobi spotlight series on Disney+, and while it won't be coming to the service for a bit, we now know what the working title for the anticipated project is. According to Production Weekly, the title for the show is PILGRIM, which is fitting since the story is likely to be a more solitary journey for Kenobi as the remaining Jedi are being hunted, so he has to keep a low profile. It's also believed that he'll be dealing with feelings of guilt and doubt as he looks for hope in the Skywalker name and the destiny that comes with it. The movie will start shooting next year, which is a delay from its original shooting date but Ewan McGregor things that move is for the better.

"We start shooting at the very beginning of next year, they're in pre-production from this summer, there are scripts that I've read that are really good, they're continuing to write on them to make them even better, and we start very early next year," McGregor revealed on Good Morning America. "And I'm excited about it. I think the last one I shot was in 2003, so it's been a while. It'll just be there, I think. Also, I'm reminding myself by watching their new films and The Mandalorian and stuff, I really enjoyed. I keep myself as current as I can with the Lucasfilm world. I don't think it will take two minutes; I'll put the cloak back on and I'll be there, I think."

A recent rumor also indicated that he won't be completely alone, perhaps even crossing paths with a certain Gungan known as Jar Jar Binks. According to Making Star Wars, the character will show up during the show.

"I’m told 'Ben' Kenobi crosses paths with his old friend from Naboo, Jar Jar Binks," the outlet notes. "Early work has been conducted for the CGI Gungan’s return to Star Wars. Jar Jar has a beard to reflect where he’s been and what his life has been like since they were all deceived by a great lie that ushered in the first Galactic Empire. Kenobi will not be the only bearded character this time."

For now though we'll just have to wait and see how things play out.

Are you excited for the new Obi-Wan series on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.