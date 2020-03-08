Star Wars: Rogue One Prequel Actor Diego Luna Says Lucasfilm Doesn't Trust Him

A prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is eventually coming to Disney+ and is set to star Diego Luna as Cassian Andor. The actor is reprising his role from the 2016 film and recently went on The Tonight Show to talk Star Wars with Jimmy Fallon. During the interview, Luna hilariously revealed that he doesn't believe Lucasfilm trusts him, so when Fallon was pressing for details about the upcoming series, Luna said he can reveal "nothing" because Lucasfilm doesn't keep him informed.

“I’m in it and I can’t say anything, but not because I don’t want to or because of a contract, it’s because they don’t tell me anything,” Luna shared. “They don’t trust me, I think because I like Mezcal, man. I tend to get drunk and say things. I also used to leave my script while we were shooting Rogue One. I used to leave my script everywhere. They realized that. I was single, so it’s also kind of cool like, ‘You wanna know what the film is about?’” You can check out the interview below:

During the interview, Fallon also brought up Luna's history with wanting to touch Jabba the Hutt. “But that was one interview," Luna explained. "Then I was asked and asked and asked about Jabba. It suddenly started to feel like I was in love with Jabba. It’s not, I’m sorry!” The actor then faced the camera to proclaim, “I am not in love with Jabba. That was one big mistake I made.” He added, “I have like seven Jabbas at home. Everyone gives me Jabbas. ‘What’s the best gift for Diego? He turned 40, oh, your Jabba!’ No!"

Recently, Luna admitted it was "hard" knowing his Star Wars role as Cassian in the upcoming spin-off would be short-lived, but the actor is excited to explore the background of his character, and he's not afraid to get his hands dirty.

"I’m not allowed to talk about it, which is great because I haven’t started. I’m just happy, I’m happy to be part of that universe," Luna told Variety. "Because I grew up watching those films and having the chance to explore the role in ten hours, or as many hours as we get, it’s gonna be great."

"It was hard to start a film knowing you were gonna die so fast," Luna added of the definitive ending for Andor at the close of Rogue One, "but now we can talk about what happened earlier."

Stay tuned for more news about the Rogue One prequel series.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.