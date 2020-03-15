Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Images Emerge Featuring Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine

Disney released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Digital HD early to help keep the self-quarantined masses entertained. Around the same time, behind-the-scenes photos from the films set have begun to surface online. One photo shows Rey sitting on Emperor Palpatine's Sith throne. More photos, seen below, show Palpatine himself. The photos have Ian McDiarmid in-costume behind-the-scenes of the movie. One appears to be as he gets ready for the scene where Palpatine dangles on a mechanical arm. Palpatine returned from the dead in the film and tempted Rey to come to the dark side. The novelization of the film reveals that both Palpatine's resurrection and relation to Rey are the results of cloning.

While the film is out now on Digital HD, the Blu-ray release is still to come and packs plenty of bonus materials. According to the official press release, “Bonus material includes a feature-length, making-of documentary, which goes behind the scenes with the cast and filmmakers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and explores the legacy of the Skywalker saga. Bonus features also dig into the film’s Pasaana desert scenes, including the thrilling landspeeder chase, and the ship in which Rey discovers family secrets as well as a new little droid named D-O. Plus, fans will hear from Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as Wicket the Ewok, as well as the creature effects team that created a record 584 creatures and droids for the film. Digital consumers will receive an exclusive feature highlighting legendary composer John Williams, who has scored every episode in the Skywalker saga.

Bonus features include:

The Skywalker Legacy – The story lives forever in this feature-length documentary that charts the making of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pasaana Pursuit: Creating the Speeder Chase – Dive into the making of the movie’s epic landspeeder chase and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

Aliens in the Desert – See what it took to create the Pasaana desert scenes, from the sheer scale and complexity of the shoot to its colorful details.

D-O: Key to the Past – Explore the ship that connects Rey to the mystery of her missing parents and get to know the galaxy’s newest, irresistible droid.

Warwick & Son – Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, dons the Ewok costume once more; this time joined by his son Harrison.

Cast of Creatures – The team behind the film’s memorable creatures reveal the puppetry, makeup, prosthetics and digital magic that bring them to life!

Digital Exclusive:

The Maestro’s Finale – Composer John Williams reflects on his body of work for the Star Wars saga and shares insights on scoring Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is available now on Digital HD. It lands on Blu-ray on March 31st.

